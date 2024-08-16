Win tickets to see hit show The Magic of Motown at Mansfield Palace Theatre

The Magic of Motown is back on the road for its 20th anniversary tour, including shows at Mansfield's Palace Theatre.

​The Magic Of Motown​

​Mansfield Palace Theatre, September 13 and 14.

The hit tribute show is back in the area on its 20th anniversary tour and we have a pair of tickets to be won in our latest fantastic competition.The talented performers will Reach Out and show you there ain’t no mountain high enough with the biggest Motown party of the year.

Get ready for all the hits, glittering costumes, dazzling dance routines and outstanding musicianship in this breathtaking live concert spectacular.

You will be going Loco down in Acapulco as the performers take you back down memory lane with all the Motown classics from artists such as Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, The Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson and many more.

Celebrate the sound of a generation with one very special night of The Magic of Motown.

To be in with a chance to win a pair of tickets in our competition, answer this question correctly: Diana Ross was a member of which female vocal group, along with Mary Wilson and Florence Ballard?

Email your answer, name, address and contact number, to [email protected] by 9am on September 2 at the latest. Normal competition rules apply.

The editor’s decision is final. Full terms and conditions are on our website. Make sure you mark on your entry that you consent to us passing your contact details on to the promoters.

Details: For more on tickets for the shows, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

