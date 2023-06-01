WIN! tickets to see great acts galore at this year's Rock and Bike Festival

The Rock and Bike Festival takes place this year from July 6 to 8 at the Notts Derby Showground, Long Eaton.

After several years based at Carnfield Hall in South Normanton, the popular festival will this year be staged at the Notts Derby Showground, Longmoor Lane, Long Eaton, just off junction 25 of the M1.

The weekend will feature some of the country's best tribute bands.

They include Now I'm Here, a world renowned tribute to Queen, the ever-popular AC/DC UK, A Foreigners Journey – a top tribute to Foreigner and Journey – and the festival organisers are also flying in the world's best Tom Jones tribute, Benidorm Tom.

There are also many more top acts and side shows over the three days, including tributes to Fleetwood Mac, the Levellers, Mott The Hoople, and Twisted Sister.

The weekend also features the cream of local bands on the bill each day, with a great selection of varied music from punk to folk.

In addition, there is the annual Custom Show with a host of stunning bikes hoping to win awards.

Taking place at a new home, after early concerns organisers have expanded the main site with extra land rental around it – so all cars, camper vans and tents will find plenty of room.

Leading Queen tribute Now I'm Here.

Weekend tickets, including camping, are £60 and U13s are free. Weekend tickets and parking are available from [email protected]

You can also buy Rock & Bike tickets online via Gigantic.com or in person - cash sales only – from: Harry's Home Improvements, 8 Market Place, Long Eaton; Ye Olde Salutation Inn, Maid Marian Way, Nottingham; The Groom Room, High Street, Tibshelf; Total Hire and Sales, London Road, Derby and Street Machine, 189 Derby Road, Stapleford.

However, to be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets for the weekend in our competition, simply tell us: Who was the original singer of AC/DC?

Email your answer, along with your name, address and daytime contact number, to [email protected] by noon on June 14 and the first name drawn out wins the tickets.

AC/DC UK will be performing at this year's Rock and Bike Festival.

Normal competition rules apply. The editor’s decision is final. Our terms and conditions are available on our website but to be eligible you must consent to us passing on your contact details to the promoter.

For more information on the event, you can visit the festival website or Facebook page or message [email protected]

