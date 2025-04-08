WIN tickets to enjoy music blasts from the past with The Sensational 60s Experience

Mike d'Abo is one of the star performers in this year's The Sensational 60s Experience.

The Sensational 60s Experience is back with a new show for 2025, offering music fans blast after blast of pure nostalgia in a hit-packed show – and we have a pair of tickets up for grabs in our latest fantastic competition.

The visit to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall takes place on June 1 and get under way at 3pm, offering a feast of music for lovers of classic 60s pop.

The show with the definite feelgood factor will transport you back to that magical decade that was the 1960s.

Whether you come along to the city centre venue to relive your childhood memories or you just simply want to see what your parents have been raving about for all these years, this is the show you need to see.

Six legends of 60s music will a performance never to be forgotten. With this fast-moving show, you’ll find it impossible to remain in your seat.

This latest version of The Sensational 60s Experience will star Dozy Beaky Mick & Tich, The Trems (featuring Jeff Brown, former member of The Tremeloes), The Fortunes, Steve Ellis (original voice of Love Affair), Mike d’Abo

(former lead singer with Manfred Mann), and Vanity Fare.

Full of timeless classics, hits associated with these acts include The Legend of Xanadu, Silence Is Golden, Everlasting Love, Mighty Quinn, Storm In A Teacup, Hitchin A Ride, plus many more. Step back in time to an era when pop music was arguably at its very best.

Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich are not to be missed in the Sensational 60s Experience.

For more on tickets for this matinee performance, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 9895555.

However to be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets in our competition, answer this question correctly:

Star performer Mike D'Abo is the former lead singer of which much-loved 60s group?

