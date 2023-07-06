Don't miss Northern Musical Theatre Orchestra's Guys And Dolls In Concert.

The Northern Musical Theatre Orchestra, based at the Majestic Theatre in Retford, returns after the success of its production South Pacific in Concert last July with Guys and Dolls in Concert, to be seen on Sunday, July 23, from 7.30pm.

The performance by the talented 50-piece orchestra – and its skilled collection of singers – is not to be missed.

Set in Depression-era Times Square, Guys and Dolls, featuring music and lyrics by Frank Loesser, is about a couple of big city gamblers and the women who love them.

It tells the overlapping stories of high-roller Sky Masterson, who falls in love with mission worker Sarah Brown, and lovable rapscallion Nathan Detroit, engaged for 14 years to Miss Adelaide, a headliner at the Hot Box Club.

Nathan runs a famous floating crap game, and an ongoing plotline involves his quest for a safe place for the game as Adelaide continues her quest to convince him to marry her.

Meanwhile, Sarah, mistakenly believing that Sky set up an illegal game at the mission, tries to fight her affection for the charismatic crapshooter.

Professional scenery, lighting and sound enhances a show which will be a feast for the eyes and ears.

The Guys from Northern Musical Theatre Orchestra's Guys And Dolls In Concert are pictured.

Proudly showcasing the talents of local musicians and singers with a passion for musical theatre, Guys and Dolls in Concert will be a night you will remember for a long time to come.

Dedicated to the preservation and appreciation of great musical theatre, the Northern Musical Theatre Orchestra was formed in 2017 and has been described as one of Nottinghamshire’s best-kept secrets.

Tickets for the eagerly-awaited performance on July 23 are £17. See www.majesticretford.org for more.

Win tickets in our competition to see Guys And Dolls In Concert.

However, to be in with a chance of winning one of two pairs of tickets in our competition, you simply need to answer this question correctly:

Who wrote the music and lyrics for Guys And Dolls?

Email your answer, name, address and daytime contact number to [email protected]

The closing date for entries is Monday, July 17, at 12noon. Normal competition rules apply.

Northern Musical Theatre Orchestra (Photo by Danny Jones)

The editor’s decision is final. Our terms and conditions are available on our website but to be eligible you must consent to us passing on your contact details to the promoters.

