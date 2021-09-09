WIN: Last few days for you to enter our family-friendly Dino Kingdom ticket competition

Dino Kingdom is not to be missed when it comes to Nottinghamshire later this year.

Dino Kingdom takes over Thoresby Park from October 15 to 31 with 100 prehistoric beasts to be unleashed to roam across the beautiful historic landscape – and we have a family ticket up for grabs in our fantastic competition.

From the creators of the award-winning Lightopia Festival, Dino Kingdom offers a chance to journey back millions of years to when these majestic beasts reigned over the land and see them as they would have lived in a natural outdoor habitat.

Technology will bring the prehistoric world to life with innovative features packed into the state-of-the-art experience, from 3D anatomy mapping to a nerve-jangling encounter with holographic dinosaurs hiding amongst the ancient woodlands.

Dino Kingdom visitors will discover all kinds of things about these amazing creatures as they are brought to life in a new and exciting way.

A Dino Kingdom app has been created for the Jurassic journey with loads of content to give a unique insight into how dinosaurs lived.

As well as the natural outdoor setting, there will be indoor activities including fun interactive features, from designing a dinosaur to see it come to life in a virtual kingdom, or feeding the hungry beasts in a Dino Keeper VR experience.

Pre-booked timed slots are available every day. Advance tickets are £15 for adults, £13 for children (under 3s are free) and £54 for a family ticket. Join the Jurassic journey at www.dinokingdom.com

To be in with a chance of winning a family ticket in our competition, all you have to do is tell us the answer to the following question and follow the instructions below:

The creators of Dino Kingdom are also the people behind which award-winning festival?

You can email your answer, name, address and daytime telephone number, to [email protected]