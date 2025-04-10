Wild night out in store when Steve Backshall brings Deadly Live! to the area

Steve Backshall is heading out tour later this year.

The award-winning wildlife presenter Steve Backshall is embarking on his first ever UK arena tour this autumn.

Deadly Live! comes to Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on October 25.

A thrilling new live entertainment adventure is coming to UK arenas.

Deadly Live! is an action-packed experience that will keep you on the edge of your seat and is based on the hugely popular BBC franchise Deadly, hosted by BAFTA award-winning presenter and adventurer, Steve Backshall.

Get ready to join Steve Backshall on an unforgettable journey as he tracks some of the world’s most formidable predators, from big cats and birds of prey to Dinomania dinosaurs, snakes, and many more.

With daring stunts, mind-blowing experiments, and cutting-edge science, this thrilling live show takes audiences across land, sky, and sea in a truly unique wildlife spectacle.

Steve Backshall said: “I’m thrilled to be bringing Deadly Live! to arenas across the UK later this year for the very first time. We’ve got some amazing stunts and incredible experiments planned for this new supersized show for all the family, as we explore animals from 600 million years ago right through to modern day.”

Deadly Live! is produced by Phil and Nigel McIntyre, by arrangement with JSM and BBC Studios.

For more on how to get tickets to see the show later this year, you can go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com