Well-known names and fresh faces at comedy festival
Running from Friday October 31 to Sunday November 9, it involves across 18 venues, with the varied line-up including stand-up, improvisation, cabaret, drag shows, musical comedy, workshops and more, as well as the first ever Nottingham Kids Comedy Festival.
Acts include Scott Bennett, Alex Mitchell, Phil Nichol, Helen Bauer, Nick Mohammed, Harriet Dyer, Bobby Davro, Alfie Moore, Desiree Burch, Glenn Moore, Thomas Green, Tom Houghton and Ashfield comic Jacob Nussey.
The organisers are also working with Takeover Radio 106.9FM for the first ever Joke of the Festival award. Nick Mellors, a volunteer with Takeover Radio 106.9FM who will be running this year’s Nottingham award as well as producing some special shows from the festival, said: “We’re delighted to be able to support the wonderful Nottingham Comedy Festival as it brings great and innovative comedy to our county, from TV names like Glenn Moore and Ashfield’s own Jacob Nussey to lesser known surreal and alternative performers. We hope the award will continue to showcase the awesome creative talent we have across the area and to show that communities like ours can take part and hopefully inspire others to go for it and show that ‘people like us can do stuff like this from places like ours.”
The Nottingham Comedy Festival began in 2009. The organisers aim to give all comedians, whatever their level, a chance to perform and to give the audience a chance to see up-and-coming artists as well as established acts.
Visit www.nottinghamcomedyfestival.co.uk to book.