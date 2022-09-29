Watch the video as Arctic Monkeys launch new single ahead of tickets going on general sale for huge UK tour - watch the vhere's how to get tickets
Multiple BRIT-award winners Arctic Monkeys have tonight launched the second single from their new album ahead of tickets going on sale for a huge UK tour – including two shows in their home city of Sheffield.
June Presale tickets for the tour began today, before general sale starts at 9am tomorrow, Friday, September 30 – with an extra date added in Manchester due to pre-sale demand today.
The tour follows the release of new album The Car – the band’s seventh studio album – on October 21
The Hives and The Mysterines are special guests on the 13-date tour.
There’d Better Be A Mirrorball, the first single from the Arctic Monkeys’ forthcoming album, was released in August, with Body Paint launched today.
In a distinguished 20-year career, Arctic Monkeys made history as the first independent label band to debut at number one in the UK with their first five albums.
They have won seven Brit Awards, being the first band to do the double by winning Best British Group and British Album of the Year three times. They scooped the Mercury Prize for their 2004 album Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not, an Ivor Novello Award, and 20 NME Awards.
The band have been nominated for five Grammy awards and received nominations for the Mercury Prize in 2007, 2013 and 2018.
Two of their albums, Whatever People Say I am, That’s What I’m Not and the 2013 release AM have been included in Greatest Albums of all Time lists released by NME and Rolling Stone.
Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, September 30, from arcticmonkeys.com/live and ticketmaster.co.uk/arctic-monkeys-tickets/artist/991635
Tour dates
May 29 – Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol;May 31 – Building Society Arena, Coventry;June 2 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester;June 3 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester;June 5 – Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough;June 7 – Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich;June 9 – Hillsborough Park, Sheffield;June 10 – Hillsborough Park, Sheffield;June 12 – Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea, Wales;June 14 – The Ageas Bowl, Southampton;June 16 – Emirates Stadium, London;June 17 – Emirates Stadium, London;June 20 – Malahide Castle, Dublin, Ireland;June 25 – Bellahouston Park, Glasgow, Scotland.