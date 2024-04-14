War Horse tour extended to take in visit to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

War Horse

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, May 6 to 17, 2025.

​Further tour dates have been announced for the eagerly-awaited tour of this classic tale.

Adapted by Nick Stafford from the global best seller by Michael Morpurgo, War Horse has become the most successful play in the history of the National Theatre, winning more than 25 major awards and seen by over 8.3 million people worldwide.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

War Horse tells the remarkable story of a young boy called Albert and his horse Joey, set against the backdrop of the First World War.

This moving and imaginative drama is filled with stirring music and songs, featuring ground-breaking puppetry work by South Africa’s Handspring Puppet Company, which brings breathing, galloping, charging, horses to life on stage.

At the outbreak of World War One, Joey, young Albert’s beloved horse, is sold to the cavalry and shipped to France.He’s soon caught up in enemy fire, and fate takes him on an extraordinary journey, serving on both sides.Albert, who remained on his parents’ farm, cannot forget Joey.Though still not old enough to enlist, he embarks on a treacherous mission to bring him home.

Details: For more on tickets to see War Horse, go to www.trch.co.uk

For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

​

​