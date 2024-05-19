Wake-Up Call to rock out in Mansfield Brown Cow gig this weekend
Mick Twelves (bass) ex-PitZ, teamed up with Dave Robinson (guitar) Andrew Grasby (vocals) and Simon Evans (drums) to form the blues/rock band, who have made a name for themselves across the area by playing a mix of classic rock and blues covers, plus Wake-Up Call's own compositions.
So if you fancy enjoying a performance featuring some classic tracks, pop along to the venue on Ratcliffe Gate later this week to see the four-piece outfit in action.
The experienced performers also have a range of other gigs coming up in the area. These include The Tupton Tap on July 1, The Sitwell Arms in Morton on July 6, The Fishpond in Matlock Bath on July 20 and Hasland WMC on August 17.
Check out the band’s Facebook page for more.
