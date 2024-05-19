Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The popular local blues band Wake-Up Call will be in action on Saturday, May 25, in a gig at The Brown Cow in Mansfield.

Mick Twelves (bass) ex-PitZ, teamed up with Dave Robinson (guitar) Andrew Grasby (vocals) and Simon Evans (drums) to form the blues/rock band, who have made a name for themselves across the area by playing a mix of classic rock and blues covers, plus Wake-Up Call's own compositions.

So if you fancy enjoying a performance featuring some classic tracks, pop along to the venue on Ratcliffe Gate later this week to see the four-piece outfit in action.

The experienced performers also have a range of other gigs coming up in the area. These include The Tupton Tap on July 1, The Sitwell Arms in Morton on July 6, The Fishpond in Matlock Bath on July 20 and Hasland WMC on August 17.

Check out the band’s Facebook page for more.