Our Dementia Choir was founded in 2018 by the acclaimed Nottingham actress Vicky McClure after she witnessed the battles her own grandmother faced with dementia.

The choir is homegrown in Nottingham and has more than 25 members who perform across various locations up and down the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The choir was originally created as part of a documentary created for BBC 1 in 2018, which saw Vicky McClure explore music’s ability to combat some of the effects of dementia.

Our Dementia Choir members are featured with actress Vicky McClure.

Most Popular

Since the documentary, the choir has performed to an audience of 24,000 people at Splendour Festival, wowed crowds at The Theatre Royal and made numerous TV appearances including on This Morning, ITV Loose Women and more.

Ben Hicklin, head of events at Binks Yard, said: “It’s such an honour to welcome Our Dementia Choir to the Binks Yard stage.

"Since they first hit our TV screens back in 2018, the choir has certainly captured the hearts of the nation. They are a shining example of the power of music and how it can be used to transform lives, so their upcoming performance is a really special one for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ll also be showing our support for the fantastic cause by making a charitable donation to help them continue the amazing work they do supporting those living with dementia across the UK.”

X Factor star Sam Bailey will be supporting Our Dementia Choir at Bink's Yard in Nottingham this weekend.

During the evening, the choir will be supporting 2013 X Factor winner Sam Bailey, who will be performing her biggest hits including Skyscraper, The Power of Love and From This Moment On.

Over the course of her career, she’s supported the likes of Beyoncé on tour, and starred in multiple musicals across the nation.

Ben added: “We’re really excited to be welcoming Sam Bailey back to her East Midlands roots to perform on the Binks stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Since her winning performance on the X Factor, her powerhouse vocals have been wowing crowds across the UK. Whether that’s with her iconic ballads which never fail to captivate an audience or her fantastic stage performances in theatres nationwide, she sure knows how to put on a show.”

During the evening, set to kick off at 7pm, Binks Yard will also have tasty treats from the Binks outdoor smoker on offer.

Tickets are now on sale and cost £15.

To find out more about the event, including details of how to book, visit https://binksyard.com/event/sam-bailey/.

For another local entertainment article click here:

A message from the Editor:

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.