US folk and indie guitar star Daniel Rodriguez to perform intimate Notts gig

By Steve Eyley
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 00:00 GMT
You can see Daniel Rodriguez in concert action in Southwell soon. (Photo credit: NOCOAST LLC)You can see Daniel Rodriguez in concert action in Southwell soon. (Photo credit: NOCOAST LLC)
Daniel Rodriguez

Southwell W.I. Hall, off Queen Street, Southwell, Saturday, November 18.

With early bird tickets already sold out for Gate To Southwell Festival 2024 (July 4 to 7, 2024), music lovers in the area will get a flavour of the high calibre things to come with a special Southwell event featuring Colorado’s Americana folk and indie guitar star Daniel Rodriguez and his band.

    Daniel made his name as the founder and frontman of Elephant Revival, a band Gate To Southwell Festival organisers tried to book for many years before they split in 2018 - but then released his debut solo album (Sojourn of a Burning Sun) in 2020.

    Well used to performing in American stadiums, this will be a unique opportunity to hear him in more intimate surroundings.

    His acclaimed USA band features Zachary Jackson on bass and Justin Mazer on Telecaster guitar with vocal harmonies from Emma Rose.

    A solo artist in her own right, Emma also performs the support slot before Daniel takes the stage.

    Tickets for the gig are £14 from gtsf.uk or £16 on the door.

    Tier One tickets for Gate To Southwell Festival 2024 are available now via the festival website at gtsf.uk

