Updated John Godber classic to hit stage soon at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Teechers Leavers ’22 is not to be missed soon at Mansfield Palace Theatre (Photo credit Alex Harvey-Brown)

​Mansfield Palace Theatre, May 15.

Teechers Leavers ’22 is a newly updated version of the popular play by John Godber, brought to stages across the UK by highly acclaimed Blackeyed Theatre.

Teechers Leavers '22 is a hilarious, high-energy, full-blooded comedy that brings to life an array of terrifying teachers and hopeless pupils through the eyes of Salty, Gail, and Hobby, three year 11 students facing a scary world with only their imagination and a love of theatre.

The play’s writer John Godber explained: “This refashioned version of Teechers Leavers ’22 tries to take into account the embattled nature of state education during and post Covid-19.

”It still retains its comic elements, but I think the play is stronger, if darker, as it describes a school system which pushes arts subjects to the fringes.”

It’s 2022 at Whitewall, a struggling academy that’s failed its Ofsted. The bell’s gone and they can’t afford a new one.

The first 15 have lost 67-0 and it’s not just the playing field that needs levelling up. Sadly, Whitewall’s led by donkeys. So’s Whitehall, come to that. Enter Miss Nixon, a new drama teacher with fire in her belly and a lesson for the elite.