UK's first all-wheelchair professional dance company performs The Snow Queen to sold-out theatres

Propel Dance, a new professional all wheelchair-user dance company recently concluded their short tour of The Snow Queen, bringing the run of the company’s first ever live performances to a successful close, with one of their performances being held at the Old Library in Mansfield.

By Sharon Brandom
Published 4th May 2023, 17:00 BST- 2 min read

The company secured investment from Arts Council England National Lottery Project Grants in October to pilot the tour to three venues in April.

Led by an all-female leadership team, the company was instigated and founded by Helen Mason, a Birmingham-based dance artist with a track record of making dance for and with disabled people for more than 20 years.

Birmingham-based Propel Dance’s version of The Snow Queen is a captivating and enthralling dance production which focuses on the origins of the queen who brings endless winters.

Rebecca Fowler and Joseph Powell-Main. Picture by Dani Bower.Rebecca Fowler and Joseph Powell-Main. Picture by Dani Bower.
Rebecca Fowler and Joseph Powell-Main. Picture by Dani Bower.
    Brought to life by a talented company of professional wheelchair dancers, the production is a contemporary retelling through music and movement, based on the Hans Christian Andersen original story.

    The company is the first of its kind in the UK, and the five hand-picked wheelchair dancers alongside a professional wheelchair musician and composer rehearsed at Midlands Arts Centre (MAC), Sense TouchBase Pears and Elmhurst Ballet School in Birmingham for three weeks before taking the show out on tour in front of audiences.

    Propel Dance’s artistic director Helen Mason said: “It still shocks me that this is the first time this has been done.

    "I created Propel Dance because there are so few professional opportunities for wheelchair dancers, and we wanted to be that change; to create something that enables progression and inspiration for the future generations. To have performed our first shows of The Snow Queen to sold-out theatres and enthusiastic audiences has been an unreal experience.

    Ayuna Berbidaeva, Joseph Powell-Main and Rebecca Fowler in The Snow Queen. Picture by Dani Bower.Ayuna Berbidaeva, Joseph Powell-Main and Rebecca Fowler in The Snow Queen. Picture by Dani Bower.
    Ayuna Berbidaeva, Joseph Powell-Main and Rebecca Fowler in The Snow Queen. Picture by Dani Bower.

    "What a way for the company to start. It has been an absolute joy to witness audience members who knew nothing about us before now come and see what it’s all about”.

    Propel Dance’s The Snow Queen was very kindly supported by the following organisations: Arts Council England, Cerebral Palsy Midlands, Midlands Arts Centre, Inspire Youth Arts, Sense and Arena Theatre Wolverhampton.

    To find out more: https://propeldance.uk/

