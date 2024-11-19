Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A little snow has never stopped those taking to Instagram with their festive hashtags ❄

Snowfall continues to plague the United Kingdom after initial flurries overnight.

But this kind of weather sometimes brings out the more creative ‘Instagram’ users it would appear.

So with Christmas markets coming up and an ideal time to shoot for the ‘Gram, where are the UK’s most ‘Instagrammable’ festive markets?

It’s a frosty start to the week in the United Kingdom, as snowfall has landed across parts of the country overnight with the Met Office’s yellow weather warning still in effect.

That yellow warning in some areas, including Northern Scotland, is set to remain in effect until Wednesday (November 20 2024) and while for some the notion of going outside instead of remaining in the warmth seems ridiculous, for others it’s an opportunity to get Instagramming.

There are already over 16,000 posts overnight on Instagram with the hashtag “#snowuk” trending, while posts just related to “#snow” account for over 150 million posts - however some of those posts you’ll need to contend with the ‘flurry’ of ‘Frozen’ Christmas posts alongside some of the visuals captured in the UK.

Could the snow have come at a less opportune time? Perhaps not, as with the number of Christmas markets across the United Kingdom set to open up, some could argue there is no better picture for the social media platform than the snow juxtaposed with the bright lights of the markets.

While some may stay indoors during the snowfall, others eager for content for their Instagram may consider the following Christmas markets considered the most 'Instagrammable' in Europe this year. | Getty Images/Canva

So, while some of us ‘rug up’ with our slippers and a flash of our favourite hot beverage, there are those who are set to go out and capture the festive spirit to share to the rest of the world on Instagram.

A recent study analysed over 50 of Europe’s best Christmas markets to uncover the ultimate destinations for those seeking festive charm and Instagram-worthy backdrops, with the research, conducted by marketing expert Adam Collins from Ignite SEO, highlighting the magic of these festive hotspots.

There happens to be four UK Christmas markets on this list this year too; so as the snow starts to thaw out (for now), where in the United Kingdom while we’re feeling festive with the recent snowfall as the most ‘Instagrammable’ in not only the country, but the whole of Europe?

Where are the most ‘Instagrammable’ Christmas markets in the United Kingdom?

Manchester

Shoppers enjoy Manchester's Christmas Market with food stalls, bar's, Christmas decorations and various gift stalls outside Manchester Town Hall on December 16, 2015 in Manchester, England. | Getty Images

Manchester tops the list with a remarkable 71,245 Instagram hashtags. The city’s Christmas Market, spread across nine locations, features over 200 stalls selling handmade gifts, seasonal treats, and mulled wine. Its festive lights and bustling atmosphere make it an ideal backdrop for Instagram photos.

Edinburgh

Members of the public are seen in Edinburgh as the city gears up for the festive period on December 05, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. The capital's Christmas countdown commenced with the opening of the iconic Christmas Market at Princes Street on November 17, followed by the illumination of Edinburgh's Christmas Tree on the Mound on November 20 | Getty Images

Edinburgh’s Christmas market ranks second with 58,812 hashtags. Located in East Princes Street Gardens, it offers 80 stalls filled with unique gifts and delectable treats. With views of Edinburgh Castle and the Scott Monument, the market is a picture-perfect destination for holiday posts.

Birmingham

Visitors and Christmas shoppers enjoy Birmingham's Frankfurt Christmas market on November 23, 2011 in Birmingham, England. Birmingham's Frankfurt Christmas market is Britain's biggest festive market with over 200 stalls, many of them from the heart of Germany. German beer, Frankfurter sausages, mulled wine, chocolate and traditional craft products entice thousands of visitors. | Getty Images

Birmingham comes in fifth with 22,838 hashtags, thanks to its Frankfurt Christmas Market. Known as the largest authentic German market outside Germany or Austria, it offers traditional gifts, food, and live music.

Winchester

A statue of King Alfred the Great stands tall over the snow covered town of Winchester in south west England on March 2, 2018 | AFP via Getty Images

Winchester completes the top 10 with 10,515 hashtags. Held in the grounds of Winchester Cathedral, the market’s 100 stalls offer festive gifts and delicious food, making it a quintessential Christmas destination.

Full list of the most ‘Instagrammable’ Christmas markets in Europe

Total number of hashtags in brackets

Manchester, England (71,245) Edinburgh, Scotland (58,812) Strasbourg, France (35,014) Vienna, Austria (23,930) Birmingham, England (22,838) Colmar, France (18,792) Budapest, Hungary (13,639) Frankfurt, Germany (11,854) Prague, Czech Republic (11,080) Winchester, England (10,515)

Do you agree with the list, or do you think areas like York or London have been unfairly left out of this ‘Instagrammable’ list? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.