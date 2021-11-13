UK pun champ Adele Cliff to appear at Nottingham Comedy Festival

The reigning UK pun champion will perform the work-in-progress show at the Lord Roberts pub in the city on Saturday, November 20, at 7pm.

In The Dark sees Adele discuss the power of knowledge and the power in refusing it, things you have to know and the ones you just can’t, along with all sorts of things that go on when the lights go off.

It allows her to share her perspective on a number of big topics in her unique, playful and amiable style.

Adele Cliff will perform In The Dark at Nottingham Comedy Festival.

Adele has long been a staple of the best joke lists at the Edinburgh festival. Most notably she is the only comedian to appear in Dave’s Funniest Jokes of the Fringe for four consecutive years (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019).

For more, you can go to www.rbmcomedy.com​​​​​​​

