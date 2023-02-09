Ugly Duckling is not to be missed as Northern Ballet return to Mansfield Palace Theatre

Northern Ballet's Ugly Duckling can be seen at Mansfield Palace Theatre (Photo by Emily Nuttall)

​Mansfield Palace Theatre, February 21.

Don’t leave it too late to get your tickets to see this family-friendly, bite-sized offering from Northern Ballet, touring to a number of venues around the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ballet retells the famous Hans Christian Andersen fairytale, following the duckling on her journey as she discovers her true self.

Most Popular

Ugly begins lonely and fed-up, ignored by those around her who think she is too ugly to fit in.

She tries to make friends with fellow ducklings as well as with frogs, cats and even a fox, but realising she is not like any of these animals, she is left sad and alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Join the duckling on her journey as she overcomes her troubles and learns to love herself and those around her.

Ugly Duckling was the first children’s ballet from Northern Ballet, premiering in 2012.The company has since produced eight children’s ballets which have achieved huge popularity live on stage, in CBeebies TV adaptations and in cinemas nationwide.

In its third revival since premiering, Ugly Duckling will be performed to music by John Longstaff, played live by members of Northern Ballet Sinfonia at every venue.

Details: For tickets, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad