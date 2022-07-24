TV stars Todd Carty and Gwyneth Strong to tread the boards in The Mousetrap at Nottingham

Nottingham Theatre Royal, September 27 to October 1.

Todd Carty (EastEnders, The Bill), John Altman (EastEnders) and Gwyneth Strong (Only Fools and Horses, EastEnders) are among the cast of this production of the classic Agatha Christie thriller later this year.

Having held its world premiere at Theatre Royal Nottingham in 1952, this 70th Anniversary tour of the world’s longest running play will open in Nottingham this September before visiting more than 70 theatres throughout the UK and Ireland.

Todd Carty will be among the cast of The Mousetrap when it comes to Nottinghamshire

Adam Spiegel, the producer of The Mousetrap, said: “A true British classic, this beloved tale of intrigue and suspense is as enthralling today as it was when it first opened in 1952 and I am thrilled that audiences, of all ages, and from all corners of the country, will have the chance to see it in their local theatres.”

As news spreads of a murder in London, a group of seven strangers find themselves snowed in at Monkswell Manor, a stately countryside guesthouse.

When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover – to their horror – that a killer is in their midst. One by one, the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts. Which one is the murderer? Who will be their next victim?

Details: For tickets, see www.trch.co.uk​​​​​​​