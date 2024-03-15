Matt Baker is coming to Nottingham's Albert Hall in June. (Photo credit: Simon Dewhurst/Great Yorkshire Show)

​During the special fundraising event, which will be held on June 18 at the Albert Hall in Nottingham, Matt will entertain with tales of career, his work in the countryside and his love of the great outdoors.

After seven years on Blue Peter, Matt had a successful stint on the popular The One Show and has presented Countryfile since 2009, providing him with the ideal platform to share his passion for farming and raise awareness of the power and beauty of the countryside as source of joy and inspiration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Baker said: “ I’m so looking forward to speaking at Nottingham’s Albert Hall on June 18, and to meeting everyone and the team from Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust. For tickets pop over to the Trust’s website – see you there.”