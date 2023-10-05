​TV star Matt Baker to launch wildlife trust's lecture series at Nottingham Albert Hall​​​​​​​

See Matt Baker on November 9 at Nottingham's Albert Hall (Photo credit: Simon Dewhurst)

Join TV star Matt Baker at Nottingham’s Albert Hall on Thursday, November 9, as he draws on his wealth of experience both on and off the screen to talk all things nature, countryside and sustainability.

Matt is a much-loved face on British TV, who has become hugely popular with the public, presenting shows such as BBC1’s The One Show, Blue Peter and Countryfile.

He has also raised awareness about how the power and beauty of the countryside can be an inspiration and source of joy for us all.

His book - A Year on Our Farm: How the Countryside Made Me - is a Sunday Times best seller.

For further information and tickets about his visit to Nottingham, you can visit nottinghamshirewildlife.org/events

Away from the bright lights of hosting our favourite television programmes, he is often in the company of his family, dogs, array of sheep, Mediterranean miniature donkeys and a whole host of wildlife in the farm’s ancient woodland.

Speaking about the return of the lecture series and the visit of Matt Baker, Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust chief executive Paul Wilkinson said: “We’re delighted to get these wonderful events back up and running.

"Audiences love the opportunity to hear from popular and inspirational figures and we’re so pleased that Matt has agreed to come to Nottingham to get us back up and running.”

All profits from this event go towards Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust’s work to protect and campaign for wildlife across the county.