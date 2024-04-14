TV favourite Between The Covers hits the stage at Nottingham Playhouse

Don't miss Between The Covers Live! at Nottingham Playhouse.

​Nottingham Playhouse, June 3.

Between The Covers, the nation’s favourite TV book club is taking to the road with a live version of the successful BBC Two series that brings books to life.

The live show will feature three of the best loved stars from Between The Covers: Kacey Ainsworth, Jo Brand, and Stephen Mangan.

They will form the fantasy book group alongside bestselling author of Star of the Sea, Joseph O’Connor, who will tell all on his books and writing habits.

The tour will be hosted by Amanda Ross, TV’s Queen of Books and executive producer of Between The Covers.

Amanda picks all the books for the TV series and has chosen a fabulous new book to inspire theatre audiences to get reading with the panel.

As with the BBC Two show, the celebrity book group will wax lyrical about some of their favourite books - offering audiences plenty of brilliant recommendations, as well as enlightening and humorous insights into the reading habits of some of the nation’s favourite stars.

A bookshop will be set up and signings will take place after the show, with the celebrity panel, Joseph O’Connor and other authors.

Details: Go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk