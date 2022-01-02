Treat for classical fans with BBC Philharmonic at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
BBC Philharmonic Orchestra
Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, January 28.
The first Nottingham Classics performance of 2022 will see the Manchester-based orchestra performing under the baton of conductor Vassily Sinaisky.The concert starts with the Prelude, Intermezzo and Carnival Music from F ranz Schmidt’s opera Notre Dame.Schmidt was a major figure in the Viennese music world but this is a rare chance to hear his tuneful music in this country.Hugely talented soloist Sunwook Kim will take the starring role in Rachmaninov’s much-loved Second Piano Concerto.The concert concludes in the second half with Dvorak’s joyous Eighth Symphony. This sunny work is packed full of melodies and rhythms reminiscent in style of the folk music and dances of the composer’s native Bohemia.
