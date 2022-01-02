Treat for classical fans with BBC Philharmonic at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Sun Wook Kim will be performing with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, January 28.

The first Nottingham Classics performance of 2022 will see the Manchester-based orchestra performing under the baton of conductor Vassily Sinaisky.The concert starts with the Prelude, Intermezzo and Carnival Music from F ranz Schmidt’s opera Notre Dame.Schmidt was a major figure in the Viennese music world but this is a rare chance to hear his tuneful music in this country.Hugely talented soloist Sunwook Kim will take the starring role in Rachmaninov’s much-loved Second Piano Concerto.The concert concludes in the second half with Dvorak’s joyous Eighth Symphony. This sunny work is packed full of melodies and rhythms reminiscent in style of the folk music and dances of the composer’s native Bohemia.

Details: For more on the concert, and how to get hold of tickets, you can go to www.trch.co.uk

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For more entertainment stories, you can click here or click here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.