Tour date by acclaimed performer Jeffery Straker is a treat for music fans

Cafe 9 in Sheffield, November 6.

The Canadian singer-songwriter pianist has upcoming eight-date tour of England for his fans over here to look forward to.

There is also the release soon of acoustic EP Just After Sunset, due out on October 6.

Just After Sunset is a five-song acoustic collection of songs from Jeffery’s well-received fully-produced ten-song 2021 release Just Before Sunrise.

Jeffery, a classically trained pianist, was raised by a church organist mother and auctioneer father and swears he was born under the piano on the family grain farm in rural Saskatchewan on the Canadian prairies.

While Covid postponed a 2021 tour of England, Jeffery looks forward to finally bringing his latest songs to UK listeners in a series of eight shows across the country, including his eagerly-awaited visit to the Sheffield venue.

To mark the occasion, he has reimagined five songs into an acoustic EP, stripping them down.

For more, you can go to https://www.jeffstraker.com/