Torvill & Dean add date in home city of Nottingham as they bid farewell

Torvill & Dean: 'Our last skating performances together had to happen in the city that means so much to us both'

Skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have added a new Nottingham date to their farewell tour as they return to their home city in July.

Nottingham, their birthplace, is the city where they formed their remarkable partnership and skated together for the very first time 50 years ago – and it will be the venue for their final performance.

The additional show on the Nottingham leg of the tour at the Motorpoint Arena will take place on July 10 at 7.30pm, in addition to the three shows already scheduled on July 11 (2.30pm) and July 12 (2.30pm and 7.30pm).

The 35-date tour, which travels to arenas across the UK, is the very last chance audiences will have to watch Torvill & Dean in action on the ice together before they hang up their skates for good.

Our Last Dance will see Torvill & Dean tell the story of their 50-year partnership, taking the audience through their career from the very beginning to the present day, with a nostalgic look at the 1970s and ‘80s. It will include some of their most famous, portrayed with the help of a talented line-up of star professional skaters, along with the use of giant screens to showcase some unique videos from the archive.

The pair will also perform some newly choreographed spectacular routines, including Mack & Mabel, Barnum and a 2025 version of Ravel’s Bolero, the iconic routine for which they won Gold at the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics and changed their lives forever.

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean said in a joint statement: “The people of Nottingham have always been hugely supportive of us throughout our career, so our last skating performances together had to happen in the city that means so much to us both. We'd like to thank all of our incredible fans who have supported us over the last 50 years. Now is the right time to say goodbye and end on a high. So we have put together an amazing celebratory live show for our farewell tour and hope that everyone who comes to see us will have an incredible time sharing so many wonderful memories."

Joining Torvill & Dean on the ice will be an accomplished cast of Olympic medalists, Dancing on Ice skaters, and talented future stars.

Torvill & Dean announced their skating retirement last year while in Sarajevo to commemorate the 40th anniversary of their historic gold medal winning performance to Ravel’s Bolero at the 1984 Winter Olympics. The legendary display reached a UK television audience of 24 million people and became one of the greatest British sporting moments of the 20th Century - setting a new standard for world-class skating.

Visit TorvillandDean.com to book.