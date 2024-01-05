Top tribute time with The Take That Experience at Mansfield Palace Theatre

See The Take That Experience at Mansfield Palace Theatre.

Mansfield Palace Theatre, February 23.

As Take That celebrate more than 30 years as the UK’s number one boy band, The Take That Experience mark over a decade together as their most popular and recognised tribute act.

With acclaimed vocal performances, stunning replica costumes and iconic dance routines, The Take That Experience recreate the magic of Take That live on stage with their Greatest Hits Tour, coming soon to the Leeming Street-based venue.

This show features hit after hit from Take That’s career spanning three decades, from classic 90s hits through to their most recent triumphs.

Songs performed include Pray, Relight My Fire, Patience, Shine, These Days, Rule The World and many more. There will also be songs from Robbie Williams’s solo career including Angels, Rock DJ and Candy.

Details: For more on tickets you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk