Top tribute time when Letz Zep rock out at The Diamond in Sutton

You can see Letz Zep later in the year at The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

The Diamond, Sutton-in-Ashfield, September 10.

The award-winning Led Zeppelin tribute band will appear soon at the popular venue as part of their 23-date European tour.Support comes from the local female-fronted 70s and 80s cover band GG and the Hell Hounds.“I walked in, I saw me”, said Robert Plant himself about the Letz Zep gig he attended, and Jimmy Page invited Letz Zep to perform at the official launch party for the Led Zeppelin Mothership CD.Formed by talented musicians who are all true Zep fans with a strong pedigree, the band has toured with artists such as Ozzy Osbourne, Roger Daltrey, Debbie Bonham, Guy Chambers, Steve Hackett, Dr Feelgood, Saxon and Uriah Heep.All four members possess the considerable ability required for a convincing recreation of Led Zep in their prime.​​​​​​​

Details: For more, call 01623 456617 or see https://www.​​​​​​​thediamonduk.com

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.