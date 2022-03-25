Top tribute time when A Beautiful Noise comes to Retford Majestic Theatre for Neil Diamond fans to enjoy
A Beautiful Noise - Celebrating the Music and Tribute to Neil Diamond
Retford Majestic Theatre, April 9.
Fans of Neil Diamond’s music are in for an enjoyable evening as Pretty Amazing Productions present their lavish tribute production.This show stars the award-winning Fisher Stevens and the amazing cast of professional musicians and singers who performed in the production when it appeared in London’s West End.The musical production is a joyful celebration of Neil’s music, delivered with assured virtuosity.It’s over half a century since the first hit single from an artist that sold more than 130 million albums.A lifelong lover of Neil Diamond and a performer who has toured the world, Fisher Stevens said: “ It is my privilege to celebrate the talent and take the audience on a musical journey.
Details: Tickets are available online at www.majesticretford.org or via 01777 706866.