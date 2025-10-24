Top tenor Alfie Boe sets Nottingham date

By Peter Ormerod
Published 24th Oct 2025, 10:00 BST
Alfie Boe: 'I can’t wait to sing the songs you love'placeholder image
Alfie Boe: 'I can’t wait to sing the songs you love'
One of Britain’s most celebrated and popular tenors will be singing classics and powerful new material when he performs in Nottingham next year.

Alfie Boe has announced a new UK tour celebrating his celebrating is remarkable career, plus songs from his upcoming album Facing Myself.

    Alfie said: “I’m thrilled to be hitting the road again. I can’t wait to sing the songs you love, share some fantastic new surprises, and celebrate with you in venues up and down the country.” A hugely successful, multi-platinum selling artist, Alfie has released more than a dozen studio albums, several of which have topped the UK charts. His collaborations with Michael Ball – including the record-breaking albums Together, Together Again, and Back Together – have become some of the fastest-selling releases of the decade. Their tours have sold out arenas across the UK, delighting hundreds of thousands of fans.

    Alfie, a Tony Award winner, has conquered the world’s greatest opera stages and arenas and led the cast of Les Misérables in his defining role as Jean Valjean. Most recently Alfie starred in the concert tour of Les Misérables in Australia as well as the Arena Spectacular tour across the UK. Having appeared at some of the most respected venues and events worldwide – from Buckingham Palace for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee to the Royal Albert Hall, Alfie was made an OBE in recognition of his outstanding services to music and charity.

    From his early days in Lancashire to the world’s grandest stages, Alfie has become one of the most versatile and admired artists of his generation.

    He performs at the Royal Concert Hall on Tuesday April 21. Visit www.gigsandtours.com or www.ticketmaster.co.uk to book.

