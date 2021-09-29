Top podcasters to hit the stage soon at Nottingham Playhouse
No Such Thing As A Fish – Nerd Immunity
Nottingham Playhouse, October 9.
The multi award-winning No Such Thing As A Fish team (Dan, James, Andy and Anna – four of the researchers behind BBC2’s QI) are back with their first tour since 2019.Every Nerd Immunity show will feature a live recording of a podcast episode (routinely in the top 10 podcast charts on iTunes and downloaded a million times each week) plus a first half stuffed to the gills with facts, comedy, and two years’ worth of pent-up nerdery that wouldn’t have worked over Zoom.Since NSTAAF began in 2014, it has racked up more than 300 million downloads, toured the world, and spawned three bestselling books, two BBC TV series and one exclusive-to-vinyl recording.The NSTAAF team said: “We’re so glad to be not only getting out of the house but going all over the country, spreading the word of un
Tickets: For availability,see www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.ukPhoto: Matt Crockett