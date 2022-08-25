Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Don't leave it too late to your tickets to see Jersey Boys at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall (Photo credit: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg)

The eagerly-awaited show visits the city centre venue from September 14 to 24.

Previous tour alumni Michael Pickering and Lewis Griffiths return as Frankie Valli and Nick Massi, with Blair Gibson as Bob Gaudio and Dalton Wood as Tommy DeVito. Luke Suri will play Frankie Valli at certain performances.

Jersey Boys is written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe.

Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

They were just four guys from New Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn’t get enough of.

The show is packed with their hits, including Beggin’, Sherry, Walk Like A Man, December, 1963 (Oh What a Night), Big Girls Don’t Cry, My Eyes Adored You, Let’s Hang On (To What We’ve Got), Bye Baby, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, and Who Loves You.

For more on how to get tickets, you can go to www.trch.co.uk

Make sure you check out the hit musical Girl From The North Country when it comes to Nottingham (Photo by Matthew Murphy)

Meanwhile, another hit musical – Girl From The North Country – is visiting Nottingham Theatre Royal from October 11 to 15.

Celebrated playwright Conor McPherson boldly reimagines the legendary songs of Bob Dylan, like you’ve never heard them before.

A heart-breaking and universal story about family and love, Girl From The North Country is set in 1934 in the heartland of America.

We meet a group of wayward souls who cross paths in a time-weathered guesthouse. Standing at a turning point in their lives, they realise nothing is what it seems.

But as they search for a future, and hide from the past, they find themselves facing unspoken truths about the present.

See www.trch.co.uk for more or call 0115 9895555.

Finally, Masque Productions will be back in action later in the year when they perform The Producers at Mansfield Palace Theatre from November 8 to 12.

The Producers boasts a truly hysterical book co-written by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan and music and lyrics by Mel Brooks.

The Producers skewers Broadway traditions and takes no prisoners as it proudly proclaims itself an equal opportunity offender!

Make sure you get your tickets early for this riotous musical, packed with memorable songs and characters.

For more, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk