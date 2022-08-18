Top musical Book Of Mormon is up and running at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottingham Theatre Royal, until September 10.

The Book of Mormon is the hit musical written by Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez that has been seen by 17 million people so far around the world.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone are the creators of the Emmy and Peabody award-winning television show, South Park, now in its 25th season, and the feature films South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut and Team America: World Police.

The Book of Mormon is up and running at Nottingham Theatre Royal (Photo credit: Paul Coltas)

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Lopez co-created the Broadway musical Avenue Q and co-wrote the songs for Disney’s Frozen and Coco.

The Book of Mormon follows a pair of Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that’s a long way from their home in Salt Lake City.

The musical has smashed long-standing box office records in New York, London, Melbourne, Sydney and in cities across the U.S.

Details: For ticket availability for the remaining dates, you can check out www.trch.co.ukPhoto credit: Paul Coltas