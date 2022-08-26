Top guests join Jools Holland and co on his latest Sheffield and Nottingham shows

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jools Holland returns to the area later this year for eagerly-awaited performances at Nottingham and Sheffield

Jools Holland and co are back on the road later this year for their latest eagerly-awaited tour, joined by a string of special guests.

Legendary singer Lulu, who was a huge hit on last year’s autumn/winter tour, will be performing across nine dates, including the Sheffield show, and Jools’s podcast partner, comedian and all-round performer extraordinaire Vic Reeves will be performing across six dates, including the one at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall.

A Jools Holland tour would not be complete without the spectacular vocal power of Ruby Turner, the soul tones of Louise Marshall and the tireless drums of original Squeeze member Gilson Lavis, along with the inimitable musicianship and exuberant sound of the Rhythm & Blues Orchestra.

The tour follows the release of Jools Holland’s latest star-studded album.Pianola, Piano And Friends came out in November 2021 and features musical luminaries David Gilmour, Sir Tom Jones, Jamie Cullum, Joe Bonamassa and many more.

Details: For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk​​​​​​​