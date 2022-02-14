Top comic Kiri Pritchard-McLean to deliver Home Truths at Nottingham Glee

See Kiri Pritchard-McLean later this year in Nottingham (Photo by Drew Forsyth)

Nottingham Glee Club, April 10.

Kiri’s spring tour dates include a visit to Nottingham to perform her new live show Home Truths.It’s been a big few years for most of us and Kiri is no different. She’s moved back to Anglesey, struggled with lockdown and got herself some rescue chickens. You can expect jokes about skinny jeans, learning Welsh and white supremacy - something for everyone.Kiri has appeared on Live at the Apollo, 8 Out of 10 Cats and Would I Lie to You. She hosts her own show on BBC Radio Wales and, as well as appearing on the Russell Howard Hour, she is a writer for the show.Kiri is director and co-writer with the Edinburgh Comedy Awards nominated Gein’s Family Giftshop. In addition, Kiri’s hit true crime podcast All Killa No Filla is a phenomenon with more 350,000 monthly listeners.

Details: For more go to www.glee.co.uk/nottinghamPhoto credit: Drew Forsyth

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For more entertainment stories from the area, you can go click here or click here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.