Top comic Ivo Graham is heading for Nottingham Glee Club

Nottingham Glee Club, October 13.

The rising stand-up star is not to be missed on his rescheduled The Game Of Life tour.After a hugely successful Edinburgh Fringe run in 2019 – in which he earned a nomination for Best Show and made Dave’s top-10 list for Best Joke – Ivo’s spring tour of The Game of Life was sadly harpooned by the same act of god that put paid to everyone else’s best laid plans, and after a year of rescheduling and finger-crossing, it’s back for a triumphant and in no way rusty finale in 2021.After five years being groomed for more serious careers at Eton, Ivo started stand-up in 2009 at the age of 18, and eight months later became the youngest ever winner of the prestigious So You Think You’re Funny award for new acts at the Edinburgh Fringe.Since then he has been a regular fixture in the clubs, theatres, podcasts and panel shows of the UK circuit.

Details: Go to www.glee.co.uk/nottinghamPhoto credit: Matt Stronge

Comedian Ivo Graham (Photo credit: Matt Stronge)

