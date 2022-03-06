Top acts galore at this year's Gate To Southwell Festival
Gate To Southwell Festival
Eakring Lane, Kirklington, July 14 to 17.
Don’t leave it too late to book your tickets for this year’s event. The 15th international roots and acoustic music festival features some great acts as organisers look to build on the commercial and critical success of last year’s event in Kirklington.Leading the list of Celtic stars already booked are the Stornoway three-piece band Peat & Diesel, often branded the “Hebridean Pogues”.The event will also welcome Dervish (pictured), BBC Lifetime Achievement Award 2019 winners and one of the best-loved Irish traditional bands over the last 30 years. Kicking off the festival on July 14, Thursday will be Blues Night, headlined by singer, songwriter and guitarist Ian Siegel. Alongside Siegel, Southwell welcomes the Daniel Smith Blues Band, led by one of the UK’s best boogie woogie and blues pianists.
Details: For ticket info, visit gtsf.ukPhoto credit: Colin Gillen