Time for tea as tiger pays a visit to Mansfield Palace Theatre in classic family tale

The Tiger Who Came To Tea is coming to Mansfield Palace Theatre later this year (Photo by Pamela Raith Photography)

​Mansfield Palace Theatre, July 30 and 31.

Family audiences won’t want to miss the visit to the Leeming Street-based venue by this musical play based on the much-loved children’s book by Judith Kerr.Adapted and directed by David Wood, it visits the area direct from the West End, where the smash hit show has been Olivier Award-nominated.

The doorbell rings just as Sophie and her mummy are sitting down to tea. Who could it possibly be? What they certainly don’t expect to see at the door is a big, stripy tiger.

Join the tea-guzzling tiger in this delightful family show, packed with oodles of magic, sing-a-long songs and clumsy chaos. Don’t miss this stunning stage adaptation of the classic tale of teatime mayhem.

The show runs for around 55 minutes (with no interval) and is aimed at children aged three and over.

Details: For more on how to get tickets for one of the performances, you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call the box office on 01623 463 133.