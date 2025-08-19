TikTok indie star Seb Lowe to headline Nottingham venue

Seb Lowe (centre) is joined by Kate Couriel on violin and Joel Goodwin on drums (photo: Freya Barber)

Rising indie star Seb Lowe has announced a show in Nottingham later this year.

Drawing inspiration from a diverse array of artists including Sinead O’Connor, Led Zeppelin, Arctic Monkeys, Eminem and David Bowie, Seb's music reflects a blend of influences.

His remarkable rise began during the pandemic when he found a platform on TikTok showcasing his talent in 60-second clips. Despite initial reluctance, he embraced the opportunity to connect with audiences in a new way.

Now, with an audience of more than 500,000 and nearly 11 million likes, Seb's TikTok presence has become a significant cornerstone of his career.

The 21-year-old leads a band composed of Kate Couriel on violin and Joel Goodwin on drums.

While his songs tackle pressing issues such as societal injustice, politics, sexism and more, Seb is known for his wit, humour and melodic sensibilities. He says he “values the power of words to spark meaningful conversations, even among unlikely participants”.

Seb Lowe plays at Nottingham Rescue Rooms on Tuesday December 2. Visit www.seblowemusic.com/tour to book.