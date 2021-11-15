Tickets on sale later this week to see Justin Bieber at Utilita Arena Sheffield

Justin Bieber has announced a show at Utilita Arena Sheffield for February 2023.

Utilita Arena Sheffield, February 26, 2023.

Music ace Justin Bieber has announced new dates for his much-anticipated Justice World Tour which includes a date at the Utilita Arena Sheffield.

Taking place from May 2022 through to March 2023, Bieber will tour five continents, travelling to over 20 countries and playing more than 90 dates.Tickets for his Sheffield show go on sale on Friday November 19, at 10am, online from www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Justice World Tour, promoted by AEG Presents, is Justin’s first global outing since 2016/2017’s ‘Purpose World Tour’.Described by The Times of London as “mesmerising”, Bieber played to 2.7 million fans over the course of his 2016-2017 run, with the finale seen by 65,000 fans at London’s British Summer Time Hyde Park festival.

The Justice World Tour is named after Justin’s latest smash hit album Justice.Released in April 2021, it debuted as the most streamed album in 117 countries. The album and its tracks have taken the already global pop phenomenon to new heights.

Justice has amassed nearly nine billion streams worldwide, arriving on the back of huge international hits Anyone, Lonely and Holy, which had already gathered two billion streams prior to the album’s release.

In an unprecedented career that started when he was 13, Bieber has released six studio albums and holds 32 Guinness World Records, 21 Billboard Music Awards, two BRIT Awards, 18 American Music Awards and 21 MTV Europe Music Awards. He has sold more than 70 million albums and last year broke Elvis Presley’s record as the youngest solo artist to have eight albums reach Number 1 on the Billboard 200 charts.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.