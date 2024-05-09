Thrills, spills and laughs when Cluedo 2 hits stage at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Jason Durr and Ellie Leach are among the stars of Cluedo 2 when it comes to Nottingham Theatre Royal later this month (Photo by Alastair Muir)

Cluedo 2

​Nottingham Theatre Royal, May 21 to 25.

Ellie Leach – reigning champion of Strictly Come Dancing - makes her stage acting debut as Miss Scarlett in the world premiere UK tour of Cluedo 2 – The Next Chapter.

Ellie won the hearts of the nation as she waltzed her way to victory (with dance partner Vito) to win the Glitterball Trophy in December. She is also known to millions of viewers as Faye Windass in Coronation Street.

Based on the classic Hasbro boardgame, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, the comic play also stars West End actor and TV favourite Jason Durr as Colonel Mustard.

Most recently seen as David Hide in BBC One’s Casualty, audiences will also recognise Jason from his numerous other roles, including the motorbike riding policeman Mike Bradley from ITV’s Heartbeat.

Following the huge success of the critically acclaimed original play, Cluedo is back on stage with a new, original comedy mystery, set in the swinging 60s.

It’s written by one of the UK’s most successful TV and stage writing duos, BAFTA Award winning writers Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran, (Birds of a Feather, Goodnight Sweetheart and Dreamboats and Petticoats).

For more on how to get tickets, go to www.trch.co.uk