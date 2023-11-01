​Thrills and chills galore for theatregoers across county at city centre venue

​Get ready for a tantalising range of spooky and thrilling offerings at Nottingham Theatre Royal and Royal Concert Hall over the next few months.

Make sure you book your tickets to see The Woman In Black at Nottingham Theatre Royal (Photo credit: Mark Douet)

Are you searching for some horror to make your blood run cold or do you fancy immersing yourself in a good, old-fashioned ghost story?

From the thrilling to the chilling, the satirical to the sinister, the city centre venue has some frightfully good shows to keep you on the edge of your seat throughout the autumn, winter and into the New Year.

Crime fans are in for a treat (or trick) with a terrifying production of Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None (January 23 to 27), the bestselling crime novel of all time.

Ten strangers are lured to a solitary mansion off the coast of Devon. When a storm cuts them off from the mainland, the true reason for their presence on the island becomes horribly clear.

If you haven’t already experienced Susan Hill’s critically acclaimed ghost story The Woman in Black (November 27 to December 2), now is your chance.

Brilliantly delivering atmosphere, illusion and horror this international theatrical event is not to be missed.

Obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over him and his family by the spectre of a Woman in Black, Arthur Kipps engages a sceptical young actor to help him tell his terrifying story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul.

And Then There Were None is not to be missed at Nottingham's Theatre Royal.

If you need a bit of comic relief with all this paranormal activity, catch the funny, adrenaline-filled, supernatural thriller 2:22 A Ghost Story (May 7 to 11), where secrets emerge and ghosts may or may not appear…

Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam isn’t having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and new partner Ben. Can the dead really walk again?

Belief and scepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer, so they’re going to stay up… until 2:22… and then they’ll know.

If all of this sounds a little too spooky for your liking, get into the spirit with Buffy Revamped (February 7).

Buffy Revamped is a hit show coming to Nottingham Theatre Royal early next year. (Photo credit: Steve Ullathorne)

This satirical parody of the hit 90s TV show is perfect for Buffy aficionados and those who never enrolled at Sunnydale High alike.

This fast-paced gem brings you the entire 144 episodes of the hit 90s TV show, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, as told through the eyes of the one person who knows it inside out… Spike.

Buffy Revamped tours the UK following its award-winning Edinburgh Fringe premiere in 2022 .

