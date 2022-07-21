Three of the best when Joy Ellis Trio perform at Nottingham's Peggy's Skylight

A gig by the Joy Ellis Trio will be a treat for music fans.

Peggy’s Skylight, September 22.

Fans of the Joy Ellis Trio will be counting down the days until this performance at Joy Ellis is a jazz pianist, singer and composer based in London and an alumnus of Guildhall School of Music & Drama.

In March of this year, Joy released her third album with long-time collaborators Henrik Jensen on double bass and drummer Adam Osmianski.

Recorded at the end of May 2021, her new material has a relaxed and minimalist vibe in keeping with the album’s title, Peaceful Place.

Moving through the pandemic Joy felt there were no words she could sing to capture the grief and sense of loss that she and other people she knew had experienced.

Therefore she decided to compose an album with no vocals at all using her other instrument and first love,

the piano.

Joy has toured all over the UK supported by the Arts Council, England performing her original music at various venues and festivals including Manchester, Cheltenham and London Jazz Festivals and Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club.

The release of this recording is generously supported by Help Musicians Do It Differently Fund.

Details: For more, see www.joyellismusic.com