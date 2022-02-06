Three of the best offer top treats for fans of musicals at Notts venues this year

SIX The Musical is not to be missed at Nottingham Theatre Royal Credit: Johan Persson

First up is Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, which visits Nottingham Theatre Royal from February 23 to 27.

The award-winning feel good musical sensation stars Layton Williams (Bad Education, Beautiful People) in the role of Jamie New and Shane Richie (I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here, EastEnders) in the role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle.

Inspired by a true story, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is the hit musical for today - bang up to date, more relevant than ever and specially updated for the times we live in today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie New is 16 and lives on a council estate in Sheffield. Jamie doesn’t quite fit in.

Jamie is terrified about the future. He is going to be a sensation.

For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.trch.co.uk

The same venue also welcome SIX The Musical from July 26 to 31.

See the popular musical Identical when it is performed at Nottingham Playhouse later in the year

The international smash hit musical makes its royal return to Nottingham, to delight of its many fans across the region.

Multi award-winning, with a spectacularly successful soundtrack storming charts across the globe, this sell-out Tudor take-off has a strong and powerful message that has wowed audiences.

From Tudor queens to pop princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII take to the mic to tell their tales, remixing 500 years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power. These queens may have green sleeves but their lipstick is rebellious red.

Finally, take a trip to Nottingham Playhouse from July 26 to August 14, where you will be able to enjoy a production of Identical.

Layton Williams in Everybody's Talking About Jamie Credit : Johan Persson

This twin-sational new musical is based on the novel The Parent Trap by Erich Kästner.

The world stage musical premiere tells the classic story of twin girls separated at birth, reunited by chance at a summer camp ten years later.

In an attempt to get to know their parents and reconcile the two halves of their family, they decide to swap places and live each other’s lives.

The show is directed by award-winning Sir Trevor Nunn, responsible for the likes of Les Miserables, Starlight Express, Cats and Sunset Boulevard.

Identical has music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, multi award-winning writers of the West End hit Honk! who also created a new score for the international hit production of Mary Poppins, and a book by Stuart Paterson.

For more , you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

For more entertainment stories from across the area, you can click here or click here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.