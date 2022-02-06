Three of the best offer top treats for fans of musicals at Notts venues this year
Fans of top quality musicals will be not be short of great entertainment at venues across Nottinghamshire in the coming months.
First up is Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, which visits Nottingham Theatre Royal from February 23 to 27.
The award-winning feel good musical sensation stars Layton Williams (Bad Education, Beautiful People) in the role of Jamie New and Shane Richie (I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here, EastEnders) in the role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle.
Inspired by a true story, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is the hit musical for today - bang up to date, more relevant than ever and specially updated for the times we live in today.
Jamie New is 16 and lives on a council estate in Sheffield. Jamie doesn’t quite fit in.
Jamie is terrified about the future. He is going to be a sensation.
For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.trch.co.uk
The same venue also welcome SIX The Musical from July 26 to 31.
The international smash hit musical makes its royal return to Nottingham, to delight of its many fans across the region.
Multi award-winning, with a spectacularly successful soundtrack storming charts across the globe, this sell-out Tudor take-off has a strong and powerful message that has wowed audiences.
From Tudor queens to pop princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII take to the mic to tell their tales, remixing 500 years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power. These queens may have green sleeves but their lipstick is rebellious red.
Finally, take a trip to Nottingham Playhouse from July 26 to August 14, where you will be able to enjoy a production of Identical.
This twin-sational new musical is based on the novel The Parent Trap by Erich Kästner.
The world stage musical premiere tells the classic story of twin girls separated at birth, reunited by chance at a summer camp ten years later.
In an attempt to get to know their parents and reconcile the two halves of their family, they decide to swap places and live each other’s lives.
The show is directed by award-winning Sir Trevor Nunn, responsible for the likes of Les Miserables, Starlight Express, Cats and Sunset Boulevard.
Identical has music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, multi award-winning writers of the West End hit Honk! who also created a new score for the international hit production of Mary Poppins, and a book by Stuart Paterson.
For more , you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk