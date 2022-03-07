Three of the best from Opera North on latest visit to Nottingham Theatre Royal

A scene from Alcina, one of the works to be performed by Opera North on their latest visit to Nottingham

Nottingham Theatre Royal, March 16 to 19.

Opera North returns with an inspired and acclaimed new production of Verdi’s Rigoletto (March 16 and 19), Handel’s enchanting Alcina (pictured) (March 17) and the return of its scorching Carmen on March 18 (now sold out).Among the treats in store, and opening the run, British-Nigerian director Femi Elufowoju jr makes his operatic debut with a compelling take on Verdi’s dramatic masterpiece Rigoletto, mapping its themes of identity and inequality onto a contemporary canvas to unforgettable effect.Alcina is Handel’s ravishing opera of sorcery and deception. Director Tim Albery’s setting, inspired by Princess Margaret’s Mustique, brings clarity to the tangled plot, matched by incisive performances from the orchestra under baroque specialist Laurence Cummings at the harpsichord.

Details: To check out ticket availability for all of these performances, go to www.trch.co.uk

