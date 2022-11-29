Three of the best for culture vultures to enjoy at the area’s theatres in 2023

Kevin Clifton and Maisie Smith star in the Craig Revel Horwood-directed Strictly Ballroom: The Musical when it comes to Nottingham Theatre Royal in 2023.

At Nottingham Theatre Royal, you can enjoy the visit of Strictly Ballroom The Musical, visiting from June 19 to 23.

Based on Baz Luhrmann’s award-winning film phenomenon, Strictly Ballroom: The Musical is heading out on a new UK and Ireland tour, starring Strictly Come Dancing favourite Kevin Clifton and EastEnders’ Maisie Smith.

The musical has direction from dancer, choreographer, theatre director and Britain’s favourite TV judge, Craig Revel Horwood.

Bringing together a cast of more than 20 world class performers, Strictly Ballroom the Musical follows arrogant, rebellious young ballroom dancer, Scott Hastings. When his radical and daring dance style see him fall out of favour with Australian Federation, he must dance with beginner, Fran. Together they find the courage to defy tradition and discover that to win, your steps don’t need to be strictly ballroom.

For more, go to www.trch.co.uk for tickets.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Playhouse is to stage The Beekeeper Of Aleppo from February 3 to 25.

Reuniting the team that produced the international stage sensation The Kite Runner, Nottingham Playhouse kicks off 2023 with the world premiere of Christy Lefteri’s gripping best-selling novel.

The Beekeeper Of Aleppo will be staged at Nottingham Playhouse before embarking on a national tour.

Adapted by Nesrin Alrefaai and Matthew Spangler (who also adapted The Kite Runner) and directed by Olivier Award winning Miranda Cromwell, the production runs at Nottingham Playhouse before embarking on a national tour.

The Beekeeper of Aleppo tells the story of Nuri, a beekeeper; and his wife, Afra, an artist. They live a simple life, rich in family and friends, in the beautiful Syrian city of Aleppo - until the unthinkable happens.

When all they care for is destroyed by war, they are forced to escape. On their terrifying journey, they must face the pain of their own unbearable loss alongside incredible danger.

For more on how to get tickets, go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

Check out Northern Ballet's child-friendly version of The Ugly Duckling at Mansfield Palace Theatre.

Finally, Mansfield Palace Theatre welcomes Northern Ballet’s production of The Ugly Duckling on February 21.

The well-loved ballet for children embarks on a major national tour throughout the spring of 2023.

﻿Retelling the famous Hans Christian Andersen fairytale, this child- friendly 40-minute ballet has been created especially for children and their families to experience live dance, music and theatre together.

For more on how to get tickets, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

