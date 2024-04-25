Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Regular visitors ​The Halle will make their latest eagerly-awaited performance at the city centre venue on May 17, conducted by Sir Mark Elder and featuring Sir Stephen Hough as the piano soloist.

The latter will take the starring role in a performance of Brahms’s Piano Concerto No. 1 while the rest of the concert sees the orchestra perform George Butterworth’s wistful orchestral rhapsody A Shropshire Lad and Elgar’s much-loved Enigma Variations, a set of musical portraits of his friends and close relations, one of his most popular works.

For something completely different, try the BBC Concert Orchestra presenting a CBeebies Prom at the venue on May 26.

CBeebies presenters Rory Crawford and Puja Panchkot will join with conductor Karin Hendrickson for a fun-filled CBeebies musical ocean adventure for all the family.

Take a deep breath and dive underwater in the concert hall submarine with its musical crew, the BBC Concert Orchestra.

On the big screen, Andy is ready to report from an adventure in his submarine pod, plus CBeebies favourites JoJo and Gran Gran are on board with a ‘Gran Gran Plan’ for everyone.

Join the Ocean Adventure crew, including two brilliant CBeebies friends, to search for endangered creatures, find out fascinating facts, and collect sounds and pictures for your very own musical ocean scrapbook.

This will be a magical multi-media event featuring CBeebies theme tunes, orchestral treats, live action film, animation and a few surprises along the way.

Finally, on May 31, the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra and presenter Stephen Johnson will team up again, this time for an evening entitled Discovering Glazunov.

With conductor Martyn Brabbins at the helm, the orchestra and presenter will attempt to demonstrate the skills of this highly gifted but somewhat neglected Russian composer, with illustrative performances and discussions of both Autumn from his delightful and popular work The Seasons, plus his highly appealing Fourth Symphony.

Glazunov was a pupil of Rimsky-Korsakov and went on to become a highly influential figure in Russian music with an impressive body of innovative and cosmopolitan orchestral works and a gift for glorious melodies.

For more on tickets for all three of these events at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 9895555.