Three classics and a new work in Nottingham Symphony Orchestra's latest concert

Nottingham Albert Hall, November 6, 7.30pm.

NSO members will return to concert action later this year, more than 18 months after their last public performance together.The concert, under the baton of long-standing conductor Derek Williams, features three classics of the repertoire plus a new work, receiving only its second performance, written by a Nottingham-based composer who is also a viola player in the orchestra.Music Of The Heinzelmannchen, by Sarah Brialey, is a fun and atmospheric piece inspired a fairy tale about elves in Cologne who carry out all the work when the city folk are sound asleep.The concert also features Weber’s Clarinet Concerto No 1, with Nottingham’s Matt Glendening as soloist, plus the Academic Festival Overture by Brahms, and Dvorak’s tuneful Eighth Symphony.

Details: For tickets, go to www.nottinghamsymphony.org.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottingham Symphony Orchestra will return to concert action on November 6.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.