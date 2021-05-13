Thoroughly good show in store with George Thorogood
There’s a new date to put in your diaries for the gig by George Thorogood and the Destroyers at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall.
The show on the Good To Be Bad: 45 Years Of Rock tour has now been moved from July 23, 2021, to July 27, 2022.
Since 1975, George Thorogood & The Destroyers have sold more than 15 million albums, played more than 8,000 ferocious live shows, and built a catalogue of classic hits.
These include Who Do You Love, I Drink Alone, One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer, Move It On Over and Thorogood’s definitive anthem, Bad To The Bone.
The Destroyers remain as they have been for years, with the signature line-up of Jeff Simon on percussion, Bill Blough on bass, Jim Suhler on guitar, and Buddy Leach on saxophone.
All tickets for the original date remain valid.
Further information for tickets holders who have been impacted by this change of date – and more gig details - can be found by going to www.trch.co.uk