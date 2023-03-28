There's none better than chilling Agatha Christie tale heading for Nottingham Theatre Royal

Nottingham Theatre Royal, January 23 to 27.

Tickets are now on sale to see this touring stage adaptation of one of ‘Queen of Crime’ Dame Agatha Christie’s most acclaimed –and certainly most widely read – books.

The best-sellling crime novel of all time was first published in 1939 and is a chilling tale that has been adapted into stage, TV, radio and film versions on numerous occasions over the years, proving just how compelling and chilling Agatha Christie’s original tale is, and its power to grip successive generations of crime fiction lovers.

Ten strangers are lured to a solitary mansion off the coast of Devon and find themselves in a mysterious house with two servants present but no owner.

When a storm cuts them off from the mainland, the true reason for their presence on the island gradually becomes horribly clear.

Directed by Lucy Bailey (Witness for the Prosecution, now in its sixth year in London) this new production of And Then There Were None will keep you on the edge of your seat and what will be a terrifying theatrical experience.

Details: For more on how to get your tickets nice and early to see this production, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or you can call the box office on 0115 9895555.