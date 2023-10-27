There's a feast of comedy for you to enjoy when popular annual festival returns to county

​The waiting is almost over for fans across the county as the Nottingham Comedy Festival returns for its 15th year, this time taking place from November 3 to 11.

Running for nine days across 14 venues, more than 120 comedians are bringing their shows to give us all some light-hearted fun.

This year, organisers will be presenting an entertaining mix of stand-up, improvisation, sketch shows, poetry, musical comedy and podcasts.

The festival’s organisers pride themselves on supporting both local and national comedians through all stages of their careers and are pleased to welcome back many returning acts to the festival.

Rhymes Against Humanity are among the many talented acts at this year's Nottingham Comedy Festival.

Since the festival began back in 2009, the local comedy scene has been growing dramatically.

The festival is very proud to be showcasing many great examples of this.

Local improv groups taking part are Rhymes Against Humanity and MissImp. Stand-ups include Scott Bennett, Jacob Nussey, Katie Mitchell, Kitty Messalina, Friz Frizzle, Edi Johnston, Benny Shakes, Michael McKenzie, Ben Macpherson and many more.

This year the festival is proud to announce a special LGBTQIA+ venue – LOL-gbtq+ at the Lord Roberts.

The Nottingham Comedy Festival is back for its 15th year.

Programmed by the comedy poet, Dan Webber, this venue sees a selection of brilliant LGBTQIA+ acts throughout the festival week.

But that’s not all, names such as Pierre Novellie, Grace Petrie, Juliette Burton, Vix Leyton, Peter Buckley Hill, Eric Rushton, Kate Smurthwaite, Tom Wrigglesworth are all taking to the stage this November.

With more than 120 shows, there is a lot taking place.

You can go and see your favourites or try something new: you never know what gems are out there but most importantly, come along and have a laugh.

You can see Grace Petrie perform Butch Ado About Nothing at Nottingham Comedy Festival.

Once again, the festival is to be supported by Castle Rock Brewery who have been supporting since the beginning in 2009.

Venues in the city that are hosting comedy events will include The Playwright, The Malt Cross, The Navigation Inn, The Squire Performing Arts Centre, Bunkers Hill, The Embankment and more.

Other acts appearing at this year’s Nottingham Comedy Festival include Thom Bee, Rachel Longmore, Sam Hanna, Stephen Catling, Iain McDonald, Daniel Nicholas, Gurps Cheema, Anthony Williams & Dawn Bailey, Helen Bauer, Adam Anwar, Josh Berry, Samantha Day, Roland Gent, Elaine Fellows, Jack Campbell, and many many more.

For full information and how to get tickets please see the festival website at www.nottinghamcomedyfestival.co.uk