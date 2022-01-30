Theatre treats galore when Classic Thriller Season returns to Nottingham for 2022

Nottingham Theatre Royal, July 12 to August 13.

The much-loved collection of thrillers return this summer with three productions: Who Killed ‘Agatha’ Christie? by Tudor Gates (July 12 to 16); Spider’s Web by Agatha Christie (August 2 to 6); and Night Must Fall by Emlyn Williams (August 9 to 13).In Who Killed ‘Agatha’ Christie, John, a failed playwright, is obsessed with the notion that his career has been damaged by drama critic Arthur “Agatha” Christie.In revenge, he decides to concoct an ingenious plot to trap Arthur, involving his own wife and Arthur’s partner who, it appears, have been having an affair. In Spider’s Web, Clarissa, the wife of a diplomat, discovers a body in her drawing-room, and is desperate to dispose of it before her husband returns home with an important guest while Night Must Fall is a classic thriller filled with suspense and unexpected humour.

Details: For more go to www.trch.co.uk

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Colin McIntyre Classic Thriller Season is to return to Nottingham Theatre Royal for 2022.

You can click here or click here for more entertainment stories.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.