Theatre treats galore when Classic Thriller Season returns to Nottingham for 2022
The Colin McInytre Classic Thriller Season 2022
Nottingham Theatre Royal, July 12 to August 13.
The much-loved collection of thrillers return this summer with three productions: Who Killed ‘Agatha’ Christie? by Tudor Gates (July 12 to 16); Spider’s Web by Agatha Christie (August 2 to 6); and Night Must Fall by Emlyn Williams (August 9 to 13).In Who Killed ‘Agatha’ Christie, John, a failed playwright, is obsessed with the notion that his career has been damaged by drama critic Arthur “Agatha” Christie.In revenge, he decides to concoct an ingenious plot to trap Arthur, involving his own wife and Arthur’s partner who, it appears, have been having an affair. In Spider’s Web, Clarissa, the wife of a diplomat, discovers a body in her drawing-room, and is desperate to dispose of it before her husband returns home with an important guest while Night Must Fall is a classic thriller filled with suspense and unexpected humour.